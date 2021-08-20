Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of ARKQ opened at $77.73 on Friday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $101.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.90.

