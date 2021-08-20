Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 119,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,150,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.