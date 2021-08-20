IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

