IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $48.26

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.26, but opened at $47.00. IDT shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 824 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $230,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IDT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IDT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IDT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

