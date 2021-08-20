IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $48.26

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.26, but opened at $47.00. IDT shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 824 shares.
The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IDT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IDT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IDT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
