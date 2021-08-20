IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDWM stock remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632. IDW Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property.

