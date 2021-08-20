Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,831 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM opened at $63.46 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.