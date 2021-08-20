Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 912,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,974,000 after buying an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

