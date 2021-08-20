IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 184 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 783 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

WMS stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

