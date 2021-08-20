IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 672 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

