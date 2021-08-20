IFP Advisors Inc Sells 369 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roche were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Roche by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Roche by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

RHHBY stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $346.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

