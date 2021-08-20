IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

INFO stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 92,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

