IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.29. 77,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

