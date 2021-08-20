IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Lowered to “Neutral” at National Alliance Securities

National Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.35.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get IMAC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IMAC by 1,145.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.