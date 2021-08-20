Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.80 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.58. 2,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,294. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

