Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 8,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,848,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Specifically, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,584. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

