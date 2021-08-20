Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price was down 3.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 8,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,848,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Specifically, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,714 shares of company stock worth $2,156,584. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Infinera by 40.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

