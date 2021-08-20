Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $734,352.60 and approximately $303.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00842282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

