InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.