Insider Buying: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

