Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $161,635.49 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

Brightcove stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

