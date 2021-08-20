Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $161,635.49 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.
Brightcove stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 336.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 123.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
