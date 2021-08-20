Insider Buying: Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Insider Purchases £50,500 in Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) insider Jean Matterson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($65,978.57).
CGT stock opened at GBX 5,030 ($65.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £805.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,955.73. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 1 year low of GBX 4,179 ($54.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,099.80 ($66.63).
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile
