Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £312.40 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £312.40 ($408.15).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ben Thompson bought 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

On Friday, June 11th, Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total transaction of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.38. The company has a market capitalization of £752.11 million and a P/E ratio of 59.96. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 637.86 ($8.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

