Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Buys C$20,925.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$501,954.48.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$950.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.45.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

