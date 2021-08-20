Insider Buying: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Acquires 9,542 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
