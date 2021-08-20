Insider Buying: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Acquires 9,542 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.