Insider Buying: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,945.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 31,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

SSNT opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

