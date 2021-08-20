Insider Buying: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.76 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $322.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 222,058 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 707,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

