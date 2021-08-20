Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $236,259.20 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79.

On Friday, June 18th, Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20.

ATRC stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $41,812,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

