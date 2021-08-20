Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 376,453 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 705,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.