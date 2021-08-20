Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells 15,887 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $4,449,200.00.

Shares of AI stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

