Insider Selling: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Sells 3,491 Shares of Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 3,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $11,764.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.18. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 44.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 66,461 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

