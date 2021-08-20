Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $22,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

Shares of CVV stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.62. CVD Equipment Co. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

