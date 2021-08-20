Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $2,548,201.50 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DLB opened at $97.38 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

