Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $265,091.10 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 185.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 384,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

