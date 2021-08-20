Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $134,919.68 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11.

On Monday, June 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02.

SNAP stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

