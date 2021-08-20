Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MIDD traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $180.45. The company had a trading volume of 578,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,333. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

