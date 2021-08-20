Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,317,700.

On Monday, August 16th, Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00.

Shares of TIH traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$108.82. 72,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,274. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$71.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TIH shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

