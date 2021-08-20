Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Sells $231,000.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. 107,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,529. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

