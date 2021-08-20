Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $78.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Intel by 23.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,749,000 after buying an additional 73,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 73,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

