Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,416 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

