International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Decreased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,679.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $139.11. 2,633,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

