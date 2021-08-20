Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $43.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,931 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,768,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

