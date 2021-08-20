Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $473.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 121.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $545.30. 1,231,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $549.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.