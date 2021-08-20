Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 377.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period.

XSLV stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

