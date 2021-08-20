Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for iA Financial (IAFNF)

iA Financial (OTCMKTS: IAFNF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – iA Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$51.39 price target on the stock, down previously from C$81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

