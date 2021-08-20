Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.50. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.44 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 68,261 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 97,092.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

