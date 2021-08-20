Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,554 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,093% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,274. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

