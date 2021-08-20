Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,100 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,329% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

