Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 7,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of 652% compared to the average volume of 959 call options.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

DAR traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

