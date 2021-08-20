Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 7.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price was up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 60,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,561,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 112.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,852,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.9% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 24,326 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

