iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000.

Shares of LDEM opened at $60.36 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

